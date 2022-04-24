Local bodies: Stalin indicates there will be no discrimination
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday indicated that his government will not discriminate against local bodies based on the parties heading them and that people will get all due facilities.
Addressing a Grama Sabha meeting at Sengadu village near here, coinciding with the National Panchayati Raj Day, Stalin also listed out the recent announcements aimed at giving a fillip to local bodies, including hiking the sitting fee of local body representatives.
Following the recent civic polls, the DMK has come to power in 90-95 per cent of them, Stalin said.
''Five per cent from other political parties have also come. We will not view them as opposition party or some other party and whatever assistance is required in the respective local bodies such as drinking water, ration shops, we will implement them,'' he said.
