CISF officer killed in Jammu terror attack cremated at native place in MP

The mortal remains of CISF assistant sub-inspector Shankar Prasad Patel, killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu, were consigned to flames with state honors on Sunday at his native Naugawan village in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district. Hundreds of people, including CISF Central Sector, Bhilai, Inspector General Sanjay Prakash, CISF Central Zone DIG Himanshu Pandey, and All India Anti-Terrorist Front chairman Maninderjeet Singh Bitta, bid adieu to Patel as his elder son Sanjay lit the funeral pyre.

Several Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel from different units paid respects to their departed colleague. People present at the cremation chanted slogans like: 'Jab Tak Suraj Chand rahega, Shankar tera naam rahega''. Two Pakistani "fidayeen" (suicide) attackers belonging to proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and CISF's ASI Patel were killed in a pre-dawn gunfight near an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu on Friday, two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the region.

Patel, who is survived by their wife and two sons, was posted in Bhilai and had moved with his unit to Jammu only on April 18, his friend Shyam Singh, an ASI with the Railway Protection Force, earlier told PTI.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday tweeted that Patel's family will be honored with the ''Samman Nidhi'' of Rs one crore and after consultation with his family, one member will be given a government job.

Patel's statue will be installed at a suitable place and an institute will be named after him, the CM said. Chouhan said Patel was not the son of one family, but the entire state and the country. The whole state and the country are standing with Patel's family, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)