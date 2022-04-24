Left Menu

Agitators planning to stage black flag demo against Shah taken into preventive custody

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-04-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 17:04 IST
Puducherry April 24 (PTI): Police said they have taken into preventive custoday around 145 cadres of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam for allegedly planning a black flag demonstration against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Puducherry on Sunday.

President of Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee A V Subramanian, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and a host of cadres of the opposition Congress shifted the venue of their agitation from Pakkamodayanpet through which Union Home Minister was scheduled to drive. They held demonstration on Kamaraj Salai and dispersed. None was arrested, said the police sources. The Union Home Minister is here to launch different projects and attend events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

