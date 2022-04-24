Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple sent to judicial custody; 13 Sena workers held for protest outside their house

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana in 14-day judicial custody, a day after they were arrested in connection with their announcement to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence here. The court sent the politician couple in judicial remand, rejecting the city police's demand for their custody, an official said.

While Navneet Rana will be sent to the Byculla women's jail, her husband will be taken to the Arthur Road jail, the official said.

Meanwhile, 13 Shiv Sena workers were arrested on Sunday for allegedly protesting outside the Khar residence of the Ranas the previous day. The party workers were later released on bail, police said.

The police also registered an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly hurling stones at the car of former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya near Khar police station on Saturday night, when he had gone to meet the Ranas following their arrest. Shiv Sena supporters, who had gathered outside the police station, protested against Somaiya's visit and shouted slogans. While he was leaving the police station in an SUV, some protesters hurled footwear and water bottles at his vehicle.

The city police had on Saturday evening arrested Badnera MLA Ravi Rana and his wife Navneet Rana, the MP from Amravati in Maharashtra, for allegedly ''creating enmity between different groups''.

The development came hours after the couple canceled their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' here.

The Ranas were booked under Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police), officials earlier said.

Both of them were on Sunday produced before a court in Bandra which sent them to judicial custody for 14 days, public prosecutor Pradip Gharat said.

''Charges under IPC Section 124-A (sedition) are made out against them as they had challenged the government machinery and made remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray,'' the prosecutor said.

The court will hear their bail application on April 29, he added.

Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut defended the arrest of the Ranas, saying there must have been some reason behind the police action. On the arrest of 13 Shiv Sena workers, a police official said, ''They were held for allegedly creating ruckus outside the residence of Ranas in suburban Khar. All the arrested persons are accused of playing a key role in the protest on Saturday. Search is on for other protesters.'' The Rana couple had lodged a complaint against Sena workers after which a case of unlawful assembly and rioting was filed. ''Police are going through evidence like media clips, WhatsApp videos to identify the protesters,'' he said.

All 13 Sena workers were released on bail as sections applied to them are bailable, he added. Meanwhile, talking about the alleged attack on him, Somaiya claimed that it was ''sponsored by the Uddhav Thackeray government''.

Shiv Sena supporters, who had gathered outside Khar police station, protested against Somaiya's visit and shouted slogans. While the BJP leader was leaving the police station in the SUV, a group of protesters hurled footwear and water bottles at his vehicle.

Somaiya then traveled to the Bandra police station to file a complaint against Sena supporters. Talking about the incident, Sanjay Raut said ''some traitors do get pelted with stones''. Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said they will complain to the Union home secretary against the Mumbai police's ''failure'' to protect Somaiya, who has 'Z' category security. He also claimed that the people of Maharashtra feel there should be President's rule in the state, but the BJP is not going to demand it.

The current performance of Mumbai police is highly embarrassing, Fadnavis claimed. Meanwhile, Mumbai police also registered an FIR against the driver of Somaiya for allegedly driving the car in a rash and negligent manner, due to which a Shiv Sena corporation and a party worker suffered minor injuries. The incident had occurred when Somaiya was returning after meeting the Rana couple at Khar police station on Saturday, an official said.

