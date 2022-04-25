Left Menu

France's Le Pen pledges to keep fighting Macron

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-04-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 00:24 IST
France's Le Pen pledges to keep fighting Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Sunday that she would keep up the political fight against President Emmanuel Macron in the run-up to June parliamentary elections, as she conceded defeat to the incumbent in France's presidential election.

"The French showed this evening a desire for a strong counterweight against Emmanuel Macron, for an opposition that will continue to defend and protect them," she told supporters after early projections indicated she had lost the election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global
3
What is toe jam? From harmless gunk to a feast for bugs

What is toe jam? From harmless gunk to a feast for bugs

 Australia
4
Blast on Jammu outskirts., may be meteorite: Police

Blast on Jammu outskirts., may be meteorite: Police

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022