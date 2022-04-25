French finance minister says lots of work ahead on inflation, cost of living
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said France's government had work to do after President Emmanuel Macron's secured a second term in Sunday's presidential election.
"There is a lot to do. We have to address inflation, the economy and reindustrialisation," he told reporters.
Other priorities included tackling the surging cost of living, energy prices and the fight against global warming, he said.
