France's Zemmour calls for united nationalist bloc in June parliament elections

French far-right leader Eric Zemmour called on France's nationalist parties to unite ahead of parliament elections in June.

"The political situation ahead of parliamentary elections forces us to act... the nationalist bloc needs to unite, nationalist movements must join forces," said Zemmour, who was also a candidate in the first round of the vote but failed to make it to the second round.

"I call for a coalition of the forces on the right and patriots... we need to be a dominant force in the next parliament," he said.

