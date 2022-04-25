Macron's first phone call after re-election was with Germany's Scholz - Elysee

The first phone call Emmanuel Macron held after his re-election on Sunday was with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Elysee presidential office said. "Chancellor Scholz called the President to congratulate him", the Elysee said in a statement, adding: "It was the first call taken by the President, a mark of Franco-German friendship."

Macron defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday by a comfortable margin, securing a second term and heading off what would have been a political earthquake. "Your constituents also sent a strong commitment to Europe today. I am pleased that we will continue our good cooperation!" Scholz had said earlier on Twitter, as he congratulated Macron.

