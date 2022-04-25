Ukraine's Zelenskiy congratulates Macron on re-election, calls him 'a true friend'
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his re-election, saying the French president was a "true friend".
"Congratulations to the President and a true friend @EmmanuelMacron on the election victory," Zelenskiy wrote on his Twitter account in early hours on Monday.
"I wish Emmanuel Macron new successes for the benefit of the French people. I appreciate the support of France and I am convinced: we are stepping together to new common victories! To a strong and united Europe!" (Reporting in Malbourne by Lidia Kelly and in Winnipeg by Ronald Popeski; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Sandra Maler)
