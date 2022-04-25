Left Menu

Uniform Civil Code a good step, open to implement it in Himachal: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Terming the Uniform Civil Code a good step, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said the state government is examining the concept and open to implement it. Asked to comment on BJP-ruled Uttarakhands willingness to implement the Uniform Civil Code UCC, Thakur said,UCC is a good step.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 12:43 IST
Uniform Civil Code a good step, open to implement it in Himachal: CM Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Terming the Uniform Civil Code a ''good step'', Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said the state government is examining the concept and is open to implementing it. He also commented on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the third political player in the state where the assembly polls are scheduled later this year. ''Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful state. AAP's style of politics will not work there. The state will not accept any third alternative,'' he told reporters at the Himachal Bhawan here.

The ruling BJP is facing a new challenger in AAP which had recently won the neighboring state of Punjab. Asked to comment on BJP-ruled Uttarakhand's willingness to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Thakur said,'' UCC is a good step. It is being examined in the state. We are open to implementing it in Himachal Pradesh.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
3
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022