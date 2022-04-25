Left Menu

Ex-Union home secretary Madhav Godbole dies

Former Union home secretary Madhav Godbole died due to cardiac failure at his residence in Maharashtras Pune city on Monday, family sources said.He was 85.Before taking voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in March 1993, Godbole served as the Union home secretary.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-04-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 13:23 IST
Former Union home secretary Madhav Godbole died due to cardiac failure at his residence in Maharashtra's Pune city on Monday, family sources said.

He was 85.

Before taking voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in March 1993, Godbole served as the Union home secretary. He had also worked as the secretary of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Urban Development Departments at the Centre, and principal finance secretary of the Maharashtra government.

Godbole had also penned over 20 books on policy decisions. He is survived by his wife Sujata, son Rahul, daughter Meera and their extended families.

