Moldovan president convenes security meeting after blasts in breakaway Transdniestria region

Moldovan President Maia Sandu is convening a meeting of the country's Supreme Security Council on Tuesday over incidents that took place in the breakaway Transdniestria region, the president's press office said in a statement.

"The Supreme Security Council will meet from 1300 (1000 GMT) at the Presidency. After the meeting, at 1500, President Maia Sandu will hold a press briefing", the statement said.

Two explosions damaged old Soviet-era radio antennae that broadcast Russian radio from a village in the breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria on Tuesday, local authorities said.

