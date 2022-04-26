Moldovan president convenes security meeting after blasts in breakaway Transdniestria region
Moldovan President Maia Sandu is convening a meeting of the country's Supreme Security Council on Tuesday over incidents that took place in the breakaway Transdniestria region, the president's press office said in a statement.
"The Supreme Security Council will meet from 1300 (1000 GMT) at the Presidency. After the meeting, at 1500, President Maia Sandu will hold a press briefing", the statement said.
Two explosions damaged old Soviet-era radio antennae that broadcast Russian radio from a village in the breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria on Tuesday, local authorities said.
