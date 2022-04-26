Left Menu

Pentagon spokesman says Russia already weakened after war in Ukraine

Russia already has a weakened military and is a weakened state after its war on neighboring Ukraine, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Tuesday before a meeting of NATO allies and partners. "They are a weaker military.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 17:16 IST
Pentagon spokesman says Russia already weakened after war in Ukraine
John Kirby Image Credit: Twitter(@johnfkirby63)
  • Country:
  • United States

Russia already has a weakened military and is a weakened state after its war on neighboring Ukraine, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Tuesday before a meeting of NATO allies and partners. "They are a weaker military. They are a weaker state right now they are and again further isolating themselves," Kirby said in an interview with CNN. "We want Russia not to be able to threaten their neighbors again in the future."

"Its economy is in tatters. Its military has been depleted in many ways, not completely, but certainly they have suffered casualties and they have suffered losses in this invasion of Ukraine," he said. Kirby did not give further details on his assessment of the state of Russia's military.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022