Left Menu

Navneet Rana's arrest resonates in parliamentary privilege committee meeting

A member of the Parliamentary Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha emphatically raised the issue of arrest of independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana at the committee meeting on Tuesday and the issue resonated at the meeting.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 21:10 IST
Navneet Rana's arrest resonates in parliamentary privilege committee meeting
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Ashoke Raj A member of the Parliamentary Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha emphatically raised the issue of arrest of independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana at the committee meeting on Tuesday and the issue resonated at the meeting.

"The members of the privilege committee expressed displeasure at the meeting over the issue of the arrest of Navneet Rana," a member of the committee told ANI. The Privileges Committee meeting was held in Delhi today. BJP members also raised the issue of misbehaviour with Rana while making the arrest.

"There was no violence in Mumbai, Rana and her husband had just announced they would recite Hanuman Chalisa. The arrest is condemnable and the committee should take cognizance in this regard," a BJP member of the committee said. The committee led by BJP MP Sunil Singh sought oral evidence of Sudip Bandopadhyay, MP and leader of AITC in respect of the petition made by him under Rule 6 of the 'Member of Lok Sabha (disqualification on grounds of defection) and called for discussion on the subject of 'Shishir Kumar Adhikari, Rules for the Disqualification of Member of Parliament, 1985' under Para 2(1)(a) of the Tenth Schedule read with Article 102(2) of the Constitution of India.

The Mumbai police had on Saturday arrested Navneet and her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA. They were arrested on Saturday from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra. The Rana couple was booked on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022