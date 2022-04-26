Navneet Rana's arrest resonates in parliamentary privilege committee meeting

By Ashoke Raj A member of the Parliamentary Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha emphatically raised the issue of arrest of independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana at the committee meeting on Tuesday and the issue resonated at the meeting.

"The members of the privilege committee expressed displeasure at the meeting over the issue of the arrest of Navneet Rana," a member of the committee told ANI. The Privileges Committee meeting was held in Delhi today. BJP members also raised the issue of misbehaviour with Rana while making the arrest.

"There was no violence in Mumbai, Rana and her husband had just announced they would recite Hanuman Chalisa. The arrest is condemnable and the committee should take cognizance in this regard," a BJP member of the committee said. The committee led by BJP MP Sunil Singh sought oral evidence of Sudip Bandopadhyay, MP and leader of AITC in respect of the petition made by him under Rule 6 of the 'Member of Lok Sabha (disqualification on grounds of defection) and called for discussion on the subject of 'Shishir Kumar Adhikari, Rules for the Disqualification of Member of Parliament, 1985' under Para 2(1)(a) of the Tenth Schedule read with Article 102(2) of the Constitution of India.

The Mumbai police had on Saturday arrested Navneet and her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA. They were arrested on Saturday from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra. The Rana couple was booked on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty. (ANI)

