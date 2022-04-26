Cong leader Alka Lamba to appear before Punjab police on Wednesday

Congress leader Alka Lamba, who has been summoned in a case registered over ''inflammatory statements'' against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will appear before police in Punjab's Rupnagar district on Wednesday.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said he along with other party leaders including Partap Singh Bajwa will accompany Lamba during her police appearance.

The Punjab police had on April 20 visited the homes of Lamba and former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas in connection with a case registered over their ''inflammatory statements'' against Kejriwal. The case was lodged against Vishwas in Rupnagar town's Sadar police station on April 12. In statements made before the election, the former AAP leader had accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists.

Police had then said that Lamba had been summoned for questioning in the case while pointing out that she had supported Vishwas's ''inflammatory statements'' against Kejriwal.

Police had earlier summoned Lamba, who was also with the AAP formerly, on April 26 but she was later asked to appear before it on April 27.

Warring on Tuesday said the Congress expresses complete solidarity with Lamba. He further said Lamba was already here in Punjab as she was supposed to appear before the police on Tuesday. Warring alleged, ''Apparently to ensure that their instrument of surrender might get overshadowed with Lamba's appearance in Rupnagar, the Aam Aadmi Party government decided to postpone the summons by a day.'' A few days ago, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had slammed the AAP government for sending cops to the residence of party leader Lamba in Delhi.

He had then said that no case had been registered by Rupnagar police against Lamba.

