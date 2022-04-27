Left Menu

FACTBOX-Legal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Sentenced to two years in prison, Dec. 6, 2021. - Breaches of COVID-19 rules during election campaigning (Natural Disaster Management Law, Article 25). One case, maximum three years in prison. - Violations of the anti-corruption law (Sections 55, 63).

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 27-04-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 10:03 IST
Aung San Suu Kyi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday after being found guilty of corruption, a source with knowledge of her trial said. The military overthrew and arrested Suu Kyi in February 2021, alleging unaddressed irregularities in an election her party had won by a huge margin. She is on trial in multiple cases, with combined maximum sentences of nearly 190 years.

Following is a summary of cases against Suu Kyi, 76, based on information available to Reuters on the behind-closed-doors trials. - Intent to incite, over her party's letter sent to international organizations while she was in detention, asking them not to recognize the military government (Penal Code, Article 505). Sentenced to two years in prison, Dec. 6, 2021.

- Breaches of COVID-19 rules during election campaigning (Natural Disaster Management Law, Article 25). Sentenced to two years in prison, on Dec. 6, 2021, and on Jan. 10, 2022. - Possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies and signal jammers (Export and Import Law, Article 8). Two cases, maximum 3 years in prison. (Telecommunications Law, Article 67). Sentenced Jan. 10 to two years and one year in jail, respectively, on the charges. Sentences are to be served concurrently.

- Obtaining, collecting, recording, publishing, or communicating secret information that could be useful to an enemy (Official Secrets Act). In one case, a maximum of 14 years in prison. - Influencing the Election Commission (Penal Code article 130-A). In one case, a maximum of three years in prison.

- Violations of the anti-corruption law (Sections 55, 63). 11 cases, maximum 15 years in prison for each. Allegations include:

* Misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation that Suu Kyi chaired, to build a home. * Leasing government-owned land at a discounted rate.

* Accepting bribes totaling $600,000 and 11.4 kg of gold bars. Sentenced to five years in prison on April 27. * Misuse of state funds for the lease of a helicopter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

