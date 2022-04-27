Left Menu

'Hate-in-India' & Make-in-India can't coexist: Rahul to PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the exit of some global brands from India, and said Hate-in-India and Make-in-India cannot coexist.He also talked about unemployment in the country and urged the prime minister to focus on the devastating unemployment crisis instead.The ease of driving business out of India.

'Hate-in-India' & Make-in-India can't coexist: Rahul to PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the exit of some global brands from India, and said ''Hate-in-India'' and Make-in-India cannot coexist.

He also talked about unemployment in the country and urged the prime minister to focus on the ''devastating unemployment crisis'' instead.

''The ease of driving business out of India. 7 Global Brands. 9 Factories.649 Dealerships. 84,000 Jobs,'' he said on Twitter.

Gandhi shared a picture on Twitter showing seven global brands -- Chevrolet in 2017, Man Trucks in 2018, Fiat and United Motors in 2019, Harley Davidson in 2020, Ford in 2021 and Datsun in 2022-- which have exited the country.

''Modi ji, Hate-in-India and Make-in-India can't coexist! Time to focus on India's devastating unemployment crisis instead,'' Gandhi said.

Gandhi and the Congress have been attacking the government over the issue of unemployment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

