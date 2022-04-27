Left Menu

EU executive launches new bid to cut funds for Hungary over corruption

The European Commission responded by launching its new sanction tool. "We identified issues that might be breaching the rule of law in Hungary and affect the EU budget," said a deputy head of the Brussels-based Commission, Vera Jourova. "Hungary will have to reply to our concerns and propose remedial measures."

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 27-04-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 16:43 IST
EU executive launches new bid to cut funds for Hungary over corruption
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union executive sent a formal letter to Hungary on Wednesday, officials said, the first step of a fresh offensive to safeguard democratic checks and balances that could freeze funds for Prime Minister Viktor Orban over corruption. Despite years of criticism by rights campaigners that he was channeling EU funds to his associates, Orban won a fourth consecutive election victory earlier this month. The European Commission responded by launching its new sanction tool.

"We identified issues that might be breaching the rule of law in Hungary and affect the EU budget," said a deputy head of the Brussels-based Commission, Vera Jourova. "Hungary will have to reply to our concerns and propose remedial measures."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022