Left Menu

PM Johnson calls Russian sanctions on UK lawmakers a 'badge of honour'

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 17:30 IST
PM Johnson calls Russian sanctions on UK lawmakers a 'badge of honour'
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British lawmakers who have been sanctioned by Russia should consider those restrictions a badge of honour, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day Russia's foreign ministry said it has imposed personal restrictions on 287 members of the British parliament and banned them from entering the country.

"All those 287 should regard it as a badge of honour," Johnson told parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022