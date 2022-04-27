Left Menu

Identify, deport illegally-settled Bangladeshis, Rohingyas: VHP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday demanded that all the states identify and deport the ''illegally-settled'' Bangladeshis and Rohingya Muslims within a specified time frame by setting up an anti-infiltrator cell in each district.

The Centre should coordinate with the states and instruct the security forces to step up the vigil at the country's borders to check any ''fresh infiltration'', the organisation said.

It alleged that the non-BJP parties have created a vote bank for themselves by helping Bangladeshis and Rohingya Muslims ''illegally'' settle in various parts of the country, including in Delhi, even as these people pose ''a grave threat'' to national security.

''Since law and order is a state subject, we demand that all the states set up anti-infiltrator cells, identify the Bangladeshis and Rohingya Muslims illegally settled within their jurisdiction and deport them within a specified time frame,'' VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal told PTI.

The states, along with their law-enforcement agencies, should prepare a ''comprehensive'' action plan for the identification and deportation of ''these infiltrators'', he said.

The Centre should coordinate with the states in the matter and ensure a ''heightened vigil'' at the borders to check any fresh infiltration, Bansal added.

''A large number of Bangladeshis and Rohingya Muslims are illegally settled across the country. Opposition parties have created a vote bank for themselves by helping them settle down at various places even as these infiltrators pose a grave threat to national security,'' the VHP leader said.

He alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has helped these people settle down at ''dozens of locations'' in Delhi for vote-bank politics since it came to power in the national capital.

''When Islamic countries did not give them (Bangladeshis and Rohingyas) shelter, why should they be allowed to settle down in India? How could the government afford to provide free water, free electricity, free ration to them when it is not able to pull the citizens of the country out of poverty?'' Bansal asked.

The state governments should look into the matter ''very seriously'' and set up a task force in each district to identify and deport the ''illegally-settled'' Bangladeshis and Rohingya Muslims ''as soon as possible,'' he said.

