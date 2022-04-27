Left Menu

BJP to honour unknown martyrs to mark eighth year of governance at Centre

Marking the eight years of the party's governance at the Centre, the Bharatiya Janata Party is planning to give recognition to 75 unknown martyrs of the country, the "unsung heroes of India".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 20:40 IST
BJP to honour unknown martyrs to mark eighth year of governance at Centre
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Marking the eight years of the party's governance at the Centre, the Bharatiya Janata Party is planning to give recognition to 75 unknown martyrs of the country, the "unsung heroes of India". The party will also organise various programmes on the occasion.

"There will be many programmes to mark the eighth year of the Modi government. We will give recognition to 75 unknown martyrs pan India. There are many unsung heroes who need recognition. A road or village or park could be renamed on their name," said the sources. The sources further said that the party is also mulling over cleaning and building 75 ponds to mark the 75th year of Independence.

"We are also planning to clean or make new 75 ponds by 75 leaders nationwide to mark the eighth year of the Modi government," the sources said. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken oath for the second term on May 30, 2019, after leading the BJP to an unprecedented 303 seats in the 543 members Lok Sabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022