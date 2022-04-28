Conrad calls for democratic participation of youths in nation-building

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday called for democratic participation of youths in nation-building.

He was addressing the state convention of the National People's Youth Front (NPYF), the youth wing of NPP, at an auditorium here. It was attended by youths from various parts of the state besides NPP MLAs and MDCs.

Sangma said that youth-engagement is very crucial not just for the political party but for the larger goal of serving the society.

''Each individual has to work with a sense of purpose and intention. We should have a vision and put in concerted effort to achieve our goals,'' he said.

On opposition's allegation that NPP has cheated the people on the Assam-Meghalaya border pact, he said that had that been the case, people would not have been leaving other parties to join the NPP. ''We took the bold decision to resolve the border issue. People gave us the mandate so we had to make a choice to bring about a difference in their lives rather than regret that we missed the opportunity,'' he said.

The chief minister said that the list of villages was prepared during Mukul Sangma's tenure in 2011 and if some villages were left out, it was because of the Mukul Sangma government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)