Historic Milestone: First Border Pillar Erected in Assam-Arunachal Boundary Resolution
The first border pillar was installed at Seijosa, marking progress in the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary resolution under the Namsai Declaration. This marks a historic step towards peaceful coexistence. The event involved key officials and signifies a transition to stability and cooperation between the states.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:16 IST
The first border pillar between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh was installed at Seijosa, achieving a significant step towards resolving the inter-state boundary dispute, in line with the Namsai Declaration.
Officials from both states, including Deputy Commissioners, senior police officers, and community leaders, attended the installation. This event marks the beginning of a new era in the boundary resolution process.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the pillar's installation as a historic milestone, reflecting the spirit of the Namsai Declaration, and fostering peace and development in the border regions.
