Historic Milestone: First Border Pillar Erected in Assam-Arunachal Boundary Resolution

The first border pillar between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh was installed at Seijosa, achieving a significant step towards resolving the inter-state boundary dispute, in line with the Namsai Declaration.

Officials from both states, including Deputy Commissioners, senior police officers, and community leaders, attended the installation. This event marks the beginning of a new era in the boundary resolution process.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the pillar's installation as a historic milestone, reflecting the spirit of the Namsai Declaration, and fostering peace and development in the border regions.

