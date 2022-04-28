Left Menu

Eye on polls, Nadda holds meeting with senior party leaders from Madhya Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 12:19 IST
Eye on polls, Nadda holds meeting with senior party leaders from Madhya Pradesh
BJP National President JP Nadda. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday held a meeting with senior leaders of the party's Madhya Pradesh unit including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The meeting, which was held at 11 Ashoka Road, the BJP's old headquarters, was aimed at taking stock of the BJP's preparation for the assembly polls scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh next year, sources said.

Besides Chouhan, the meeting was attended by BJP's state president VD Sharma, senior minister in the state government Narottam Mishra and the party's national general secretary Kailash Vijavargiya.

BJP's poll in-charge for the state Muralidhar Rao and the party's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh were also present in the meeting. In the 2018 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP had the lost elections narrowly and the Congress went on to form the government.

But later defections in the Congress led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who along with his supporters joined the BJP, again brought the saffron party back to power in the state.

Nadda has been holding meeting with leaders from states which are scheduled to go for polls next year.

Earlier this month, he had held similar meeting with BJP leaders from Rajasthan including former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022