Nadda chairs Madhya Pradesh BJP core group meeting in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda chaired the Madhya Pradesh core group meeting in Delhi on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 13:10 IST
BJP chief JP Nadda (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda chaired the Madhya Pradesh core group meeting in Delhi on Thursday. The meeting commenced with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state unit party chief VD Sharma, Home minister Narottam Mishra, and the BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The meeting is taking place to deliberate on the strategy for the Assembly elections in the state scheduled next year. There will also be a detailed discussion for better coordination between the organisation and the state government. Discussion is also likely to take place on the cabinet expansion and appointments on the corporation boards.

A critical assessment of the functioning of the Madhya Pradesh government will also be discussed in detail, sources said. The meeting is seen as important because Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently was on a visit to Madhya Pradesh where he had indicated the implementation of the uniform civil code in the state.

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on April 23. Discussions were held between the two leaders for nearly 45 minutes. Chouhan had apprised the Prime Minister of the ongoing developmental work in the state. (ANI)

