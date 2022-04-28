'Unwell' KCR stayed away from PM events in Hyderabad: Jitendra Singh

The Centre on Thursday rubbished claims by Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was asked to stay away from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programmes in the state.

''According to some media reports, the son of Telangana CM has claimed that PMO sent a message that Shri KCR should not be a part of PM's programs when he visited Hyderabad. This is patently untrue. No such message was sent by the PMO,'' Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh said on Twitter.

Modi had visited Hyderabad in February to unveil the statue of renowned philosopher Ramanujacharya. Telangana CM Rao was not present at the event.

The chief minister was also not present when Modi visited vaccine maker Bharat Biotech facilities in November last year.

''In fact, the CM of Telangana was expected at the events on 5th February when PM visited Hyderabad. It was the CM's office which informed the PMO that the CM was not feeling well and hence would not be attending (the events),'' Singh said.

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao had claimed that the Prime Minister's Office had asked the chief minister to stay away from Modi's programmes in Hyderabad.

