PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-04-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 22:04 IST
Patnaik opens Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Museum & Interpretation Centre
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Museum and Interpretation Centre at the latter’s birthplace Satyabhamapur in Cuttack district.

The museum and interpretation centre was opened by Patnaik through virtual mode on the occasion of the legendary leader’s 174th birth anniversary. “Madhubabu remains the example of Odia pride and his birthplace is a pilgrimage for the people of Odisha,” Patnaik said.

Stating that the museum will work as a source of inspiration for the people, particularly youths, to further the cause of the state, the chief minister said Satyabhamapur is going to be an ideal village. He said the government is taking all possible steps to develop it as a tourist attraction.

The chief minister called upon people to work unitedly for development of Odisha. He said: “We need to emulate Madhu babu’s love for all Odias. He has never compromised his self-esteem as an Odia and his contributions to promote their interest would always be remembered.” Madhubabu had immense contribution towards the formation of Odisha as a separate state on the basis of language, the chief minister said, adding that it reflects the foresight of the great leader as several other states were formed on this basis.

Panchayati Raj minister Pratap Jena, Salepur MLA Prasant Behera and Cuttack collector Bhavani Charan Chaini also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, several functions were organized by different organizations, groups and associations across the state to mark Madhu babu’s birth anniversary.

