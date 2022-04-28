Warring asks Congress workers to work unitedly to strengthen party

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday appealed to party workers to unitedly work to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, warning that anyone found engaging in anti-party activities would be expelled.

Replying to a question on the party's debacle in the recent Punjab assembly polls, Warring said the Congress lost the elections due to multiple reasons, including infighting and indiscipline.

Addressing the media here, the Congress leader said he was visiting various assembly segments and meeting with party workers to strengthen the party.

It was his duty to take everyone with him, said the newly appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

Addressing a workers' meetings in Chabbewal and Hoshiarpur, Warring said if any worker has any problem, they should contact him instead of giving statements to the media.

Unwanted statements might damage the image of the party in the public, he added.

Warring accused the state's Aam Aadmi Party government of failing to implement any of the promises it had made before the assembly elections.

''Only some empty statements including ending corruption in the state and making home delivery of rations. By giving such statements, AAP leaders are diverting the attention of the public from its pre-poll promises,'' he added.

