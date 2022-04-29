Rajasthan CM describes power outage in country as 'national crisis'

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-04-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 12:27 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Terming power outage a ''national crisis'', Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concern on Friday over the shortage of coal supply in the country and the simultaneous increase in electricity demand during summer.

He said the demand for electricity has increased in 16 states due to the rising mercury levels and coal is not being supplied in accordance with the requirement, affecting the power supply.

''This is a national crisis. I appeal to everyone to unite in this crisis and support the government in improving the situation. Turn off non-essential electrical appliances at your home or workplace. Set your priorities and use electricity in accordance with your need,'' Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

He condemned the Rajasthan unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for putting pressure on the employees of the power distribution companies by staging protests.

''In Rajasthan, the BJP is putting pressure on the electricity department employees, who are doing their work in a challenging atmosphere amidst the power crisis, by staging demonstrations,'' the veteran Congress leader said.

''It is the job of the Centre to provide coal to the states. Will the directionless state BJP leadership ask the Centre why is it not able to provide coal in accordance with the demand, due to which there has been a crisis in 16 states?'' he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

