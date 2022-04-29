Left Menu

Kejriwal meets Mamata Banerjee in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee here, their first meeting after the recent assembly polls in five states.The two leaders met at the official residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Mamatas nephew, and the meeting lasted for about half an hour.It was a courtesy call, TMC sources said.During the meeting, Mamata congratulated Kejriwal on his partys resounding victory in the Punjab assembly elections, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 22:24 IST
Kejriwal meets Mamata Banerjee in Delhi
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee here, their first meeting after the recent assembly polls in five states.

The two leaders met at the official residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata's nephew, and the meeting lasted for about half an hour.

''It was a courtesy call,'' TMC sources said.

During the meeting, Mamata congratulated Kejriwal on his party's resounding victory in the Punjab assembly elections, they said. It was the first meeting of the two leaders since the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested the recent assembly polls in Goa. fielding candidates against each other. The poll campaign also saw the parties targeting each other in an effort to woo voters, with both the outfits going solo to oust the BJP from the state.

While the high-decibel campaign of the TMC could not help it open its account in the elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party won two seats in Goa. PTI PK ASG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022