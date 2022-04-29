Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 22:27 IST
Delhi Congress holds meeting to prepare for organisational polls
Delhi Congress on Friday held a meeting of party's district presidents and Pradesh Returning Officers (PRO) to prepare for the outfit's organisational elections, a party statement said.

PCC President Chaudhary Anil Kumar said that all eligible Congress members will be allowed to contest the organisational elections.

Former MP and PRO Ponnam Prabhakar, APRO Rajendra Mishra, district returning officers, district presidents and district coordinators with Delhi Congress vice-president Mudit Agarwal among others participated in the meeting convened by Kumar.

Kumar said that Delhi has 13,820 polling booths out of which Congress has enrolled digital memberships at 87 per cent of the booths, the statement said.

“Organisational elections in Delhi will be held transparently and the participation of digital members in the election process will be made certain, as the digital membership drive was held in Delhi for the first time,” Kumar said in the statement.

He said that every Congress worker will be given an equal opportunity to participate in the organisational elections.

Prabhakar said that elections will be held on the basis of the schedule drawn up by the All India Congress Committee.

“Those who took membership by April 15, 2022, will be eligible to contest the elections. The digital members will play a creative role in holding the organisational elections at every level,” the statement quoted Prabhakar as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

