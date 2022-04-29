Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi hits out at AAP for 'lying' on coal shortage, assures no need to panic

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saying that the party has a "habit of lying" after Raghav Chadha alleged coal shortage and assured that there is no need for any panic. "AAP's new leader (Raghav Chadha) is very close to the so-called super Chief Minister of Punjab (Bhagant Mann) and (AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal. This party has a habit of lying; they have never met me and they are saying that they have, taking my name and spreading lies," the Union Coal Minister told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Chadha slammed the Centre over the coal shortage in the country stating that over 16 states including Punjab are "seeing only one or two days of remaining coal supply." "Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann went to meet union coal minister (Pralhad Joshi) in Delhi a few days ago; the latter assured of no coal shortage. Still, more than 16 states including Punjab, are seeing only 1-2 days of coal supply left. Centre has to fulfil its responsibility," Chadha had said.

The AAP led Delhi government on Thursday expressed its concern over the possible shortage of coal in power plants that supply electricity to the national capital and had written a letter to the Central Government urging it to ensure adequate coal supply. As per the Delhi government, Dadri-II power plant was only left with a day's worth of stock and the Unchahar power plant had two days' worth of stock left. Speaking further, Joshi said, "I'd like to say, 11 units of Dadri and Unchahar power plants are running at full capacity and have a stock of 2.3 lakh tonnes (of coal), which is also replenished on a daily basis."

He also said that the coal companies have around 73 million tonnes of coal stock at their end while the thermal power plants have coal stock of 21.5 million tonnes. Emphasising that there is "no need to panic", Joshi assured that the Central government is monitoring the situation.

"Whatever stock we have left of 7-10 days all over the country, is being daily replenished," he said. The demand for power has risen in April due to heatwave and people in different parts of the country are facing power cuts. The problem has been accentuated by a steep rise in prices of imported coal due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and some power plants not operating to their full capacity.

Jharkhand, Haryana, Bihar, Punjab, and Maharashtra are among the states seeing power outages. (ANI)

