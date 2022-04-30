I'm racing against time to make development possible for all: TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday claimed that he was racing against time to make the Dravidian model of development possible for everyone in the state and said he was open to suggestions to sustain the momentum.

He has hardly any time at hand to respond to needless criticism against his government by his political adversaries, as he is determined to devote his entire available time for the betterment of the people, he said.

''I have been working in tune with the Tamil poet Pavendar Bharathidasan's poem (Run, my dear, before the clock runs), and also have to attend a series of functions today and on May 1, followed by the Assembly session,'' Stalin said after launching Rs. 114 crore worth of completed projects and laying foundation stone for new projects worth Rs 74 crore here.

He distributed welfare assistance to about 10,427 beneficiaries during his first official visit to the district after taking over as Chief Minister.

''In fact, it was Kalaignar (his father and late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi) who taught me and scores of others to work hard. I feel glad that I, as his son, got the opportunity to announce his birth anniversary on June 3 as a government function. Even the BJP supported the move and only one party which I don't wish to name here, has not responded,'' he said.

He could not tour the districts since the past one year due to the pandemic. ''I will be completing one year in office as Chief Minister on May 7. This is my first official visit in Theni district post pandemic,'' Stalin said.

The goal of the Dravidian model is to build a better Tamil Nadu. The gesture to provide welfare assistance to 10,427 people today, including accident relief fund, CM Public Relief Fund, house site pattas, e-pattas, Prime Minister's housing scheme, bank loans, providing agriculture implements, etc., is meant to ensure as many families benefited. ''This is Dravidian model. Ensuring development possible for everyone is Dravidian model. This is Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin's model,'' he said.

Since he took up the reins, he has been directing the officials to make sure that all schemes reached the people without any let-up as his government's target is to fulfill every individual's needs. ''The Dravidian model aims at this,'' Stalin pointed out and recalled the numerous achievements during the last one year.

Cooperation Minister I Periyasamy, Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran, and officials participated.

