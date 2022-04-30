Left Menu

Sanctioned posts of judicial officers in Uttarakhand increased in 5 years: Dhami

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 30-04-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 20:35 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The sanctioned posts of judicial officers in Uttarakhand were increased from 230 to 299 over the past five years and 271 judges are working at present, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday.

He was attending a joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Cases pending for more than three years were disposed of and five new building projects in district courts were completed, an official release quoting Dhami as having said.

To ensure everyone gets legal assistance for free, 13 member secretaries in 13 district legal services authorities were appointed, he said.

Two commercial courts have been set up in Uttarakhand and a National Law University will soon become functional in the state, the chief minister said said.

Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to start mobile e-court van service for the sick and elderly witnesses unable to visit the courts in person, he said.

Apart from the sick and the elderly, women and children in far flung areas and formal witnesses such as doctors and police officers will be the main beneficiaries of this facility, the release said.

