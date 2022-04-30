Left Menu

AAP appoints Preeti Sharma Menon as Mumbai unit chief

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 22:14 IST
AAP appoints Preeti Sharma Menon as Mumbai unit chief
Preeti Sharma Menon speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday named its national executive member and spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon as the party's Mumbai unit chief.

The announcement was made by AAP national general secretary Pankaj Gupta, a party statement said on Saturday.

The party said it would contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls under her leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
4
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022