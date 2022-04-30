Left Menu

Ukraine says 14 released in prisoner swap

Seven Ukrainian soldiers and seven civilians have been released in a prisoner swap on Saturday with Russia, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on social media. ““We're bringing home 14 of our people: seven military personnel and seven civilians,''Vereshchuk wrote on Facebook and Telegram. ''To me, this exchange is special: one of the female soldiers is five months pregnant.” As of Saturday afternoon, the swap had not been confirmed by official Russian sources.(AP) RUP RUP

