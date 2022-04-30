Left Menu

AAP most unsuitable for border state like Punjab: Haryana Minister Anil Vij

A day after two groups clashed in Punjabs Patiala over an anti-Khalistan march, Haryana Home Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij hit out at the AAP on Saturday, saying it was most unsuitable to rule the border state.Asserting that the clash was a matter of great concern, he said people should maintain peace and trust that the Central government would not allow such activities in India.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 30-04-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 23:52 IST
AAP most unsuitable for border state like Punjab: Haryana Minister Anil Vij
  • Country:
  • India

A day after two groups clashed in Punjab's Patiala over an ''anti-Khalistan march'', Haryana Home Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij hit out at the AAP on Saturday, saying it was ''most unsuitable'' to rule the border state.

Asserting that the clash was a matter of great concern, he said people should maintain peace and trust that the Central government would not allow such activities in India. ''People in Punjab have started fighting among themselves with weapons on the streets. It is very dangerous and a matter of great concern,'' Vij said in Gurugram.

The groups had clashed in Patiala over the anti-Khalistan march, hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords. Police had to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

The Punjab police booked 25 accused by name so far in six FIRs registered in connection with Friday's incident which left four persons injured.

''The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is most unsuitable for a border state like Punjab as peace and harmony is surely not their top priority,'' he alleged. Vij was in the city to attend a state-level meeting of the BJP.

Attended by senior party leaders, including the BJP's Haryana unit president O P Dhankar, the meet aimed at sensitising and motivating workers to intensify the party's outreach activities. ''We are celebrating eight years of Jan Sampark Abhiyaan. The BJP has touched every life and we want more in our family now. We have transformed our nation our states and our cities,'' Dhankar said. He congratulated all party MPs and MLAs, ministers, office bearers and workers for the successful eight years and said there was a long way ahead. ''We will run 'Maha Sampark Abhiyan' from May 5 to May 25 under which party workers will cover 100 homes each. They will make people aware of the BJP's achievements and goals. Even the chief minister will be a part of the initiative,'' Dhankar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
2
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentine scientists discover fossil of largest raptor dinosaur; Mental health issues in kids rose during pandemic; awareness and use of COVID treatments is low and more

Science News Roundup: Argentine scientists discover fossil of largest raptor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022