Imran Khan says his supporters to start protest march in last week of May

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-05-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 00:11 IST
Imran Khan says his supporters to start protest march in last week of May
  Country:
  Pakistan

Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan on Saturday announced that he has asked his supporters to prepare for a protest march towards capital Islamabad in the last week of May.

Khan issued a video message after a meeting of the core committee of his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

''This call is for all of Pakistan, and not just for the PTI,'' Khan said in the video message.

He explained that the call was being given because the country was ''insulted'' and ''the most corrupt people were placed atop the country via a foreign conspiracy.'' He also criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet, saying that the former was being referred to as ''crime minister'' as 60 per cent of the cabinet's members were also out on bail.

''I want to give a message to all of Pakistan to start preparing from now. The start of our preparation will be chaand raat (eve of Eid) and I want to say specifically to the youth that you have to come out with flags and tell the whole world that the Pakistani nation is alive,” he said.

Khan was ousted last month through a no-trust vote which he refused to accept and blamed the US for conspiring with the local politician to remove for following an independent foreign policy.

He has already addressed protest rallies in different cities but believes that the Islamabad march would force the government to announce snap elections.

