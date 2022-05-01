Left Menu

Patiala clashes: No one will be spared, says Kejriwal during Guj visit

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Punjab government has taken strong action over the clashes and violence in Patiala during an anti-Khalistan march and nobody will be spared.In reply to a question on slogans supporting creation of Khalistan during the riots there, the AAP convener said aise kuch nahi hone denge will not allow anything like that.Nobody who has indulged in violence or spreading tension will be spared.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 01-05-2022 01:04 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 00:17 IST
Patiala clashes: No one will be spared, says Kejriwal during Guj visit
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Punjab government has taken strong action over the clashes and violence in Patiala during an anti-Khalistan march and nobody will be spared.

In reply to a question on slogans supporting creation of Khalistan during the riots there, the AAP convener said ''aise kuch nahi hone denge (will not allow anything like that)''.

''Nobody who has indulged in violence or spreading tension will be spared. Punjab government has taken strong action from this morning and peace has been established in Patiala. Anyone from this party or that party who will try to disturb the peace of Punjab will be dealt with strictly,'' Kejriwal said while interacting with reporters at Surat Airport on Saturday night.

A group calling itself 'Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray), which had called an 'Anti-Khalistan March', and some Sikh groups clashed in front of a temple in Patiala on Friday, leaving several people injured in the violence in which stones and swords were used.

Twenty-five people were booked for the incident, while three senior police officials from Patiala region were shunted out by the AAP government under Bhagwant Mann there.

Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Gujarat and will address a tribal rally on Sunday in Bharuch along with Bhartiya Tribal Party leader Chotu Vasava.

The Dekhi CM has also claimed the BJP would go in for early polls in Gujarat so that his party did not get enough time to prepare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
2
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentine scientists discover fossil of largest raptor dinosaur; Mental health issues in kids rose during pandemic; awareness and use of COVID treatments is low and more

Science News Roundup: Argentine scientists discover fossil of largest raptor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022