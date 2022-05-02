Israel denounces Lavrov's Hitler comments, summons Russian ambassador
Israel denounced on Monday Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for suggesting that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had Jewish roots, and demanded an apology from Moscow.
Israel's Foreign Ministry said it summoned the Russian ambassador for "a tough talk" over the comments, which Lavrov made on Sunday in an interview with Italian television. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Lavrov had made "an unforgivable, scandalous statement".
