Ban on carrying Dharmapuram math pontiff: Madurai Seer's plea to TN CM

The Dharmapuram Aadheenam is to Shaivites what Vatican City is for the Catholics in the world and the practices at this ancient Saivite monastic institution should be respected and not opposed, the 293rd pontiff of the Madurai Aadheenam Sri La Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal said on Tuesday.

Taking strong exception to the revenue authorities restricting the annual Pattina Pravesam procession of carrying the pontiff of Dharmapuram Aadheenam by his disciples, slated for the last week of May, he said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin should intervene and ensure the event takes place. ''This event symbolises the pupils' veneration for their guru and they voluntarily carry their guru on their shoulders, as their dakshina (offering),'' the Madurai Aadheenam claimed.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the event was being held for ages and was allowed even during the British rule and by all the Chief Ministers of the state. ''It is reprehensible to ban the event claiming it affects the dignity of human beings. Interfering with the religious practices is condemnable. I appeal to the Chief Minister M K Stalin to shoulder the responsibility to conduct the Pattina Pravesam,'' he said.

Enforcing a prohibitory order, the revenue authorities in Mayiladuthurai district invoked the provisions of Article 23 of the Constitution of India and said the event could not take place as people are made to carry the palanquin. They took into account the staunch opposition from certain groups and opined the outbreak of law and order will be imminent if the event was conducted.

During the Pattina Pravesam procession, the pontiff of the Dharmapuram Aadheenam, founded in 16th century, is carried on a decorated palanquin and he is greeted by his devotees. Dharmapuram is situated close to the Mayuranatha temple on the southern bank of the river Cauvery. The math was established by Sri Gurugnanasambandar for propagating Shaivism. He and his successors were great scholars in Tamil and are known for their rich contribution to Tamil language, devotional literature and Shaiva Siddhanta.

''I have been a pupil of Dharmapuram Aadheenam. Even if it endangers my life, I will myself go over there and carry him on my shoulders, if the officials don't lift the ban,'' Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal said when asked about his stance. Questioning the rationale behind the ban, he wondered if the event had disturbed the peace and tranquility in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)