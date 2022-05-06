Left Menu

Congress names Nirmala Gahtori to contest Uttarakhand by-polls against CM Dhami

The Congress party on Friday named Nirmala Gahtori as its candidate to contest the upcoming Uttarakhand by-polls from the Champawat Assembly constituency in Uttarakhand.

The Congress party on Friday named Nirmala Gahtori as its candidate to contest the upcoming Uttarakhand by-polls from the Champawat Assembly constituency in Uttarakhand. Gahtori will be contesting the bye-elections, scheduled on May 31, against the state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was announced for contesting bypolls from BJP after its MLA Kailash Gehtori resigned to pave the way for contesting the aforesaid elections.

Despite the BJP winning the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand with a majority, Dhami had lost the Khatima seat to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri. The Election Commission had announced the schedule for the by-polls in three assembly constituencies in Odisha, Kerala and Uttarakhand on Monday.

According to the Election Commission, the counting of votes for these states will take place on June 3. (ANI)

