'Modi bashing brigade' trying to defame him, India since 2014; need to crush 'Talibani craze' to fragment country: Naqvi

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ''mass leader'', Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said the ''Modi bashing brigade'' was trying to defame the PM and India since 2014, and those suffering from ''India phobia'' were now conspiring to malign the country by raising the bogey of ''Islamophobia''. But those trying to do so would never succeed in their ''ill-designs'', he said, adding that there was a need to work unitedly to crush the ''Talibani crave and craze to fragment India's cultural commitment and unity''.

Talking to PTI, the senior BJP leader asserted that India was the only country in the world where followers of all religions live with complete religious freedom and constitutional rights. ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a mass leader and not a leader of any particular caste, community, region, and religion. That is why his commitment to development with dignity is succeeding in ensuring inclusive empowerment of all,'' Naqvi said.

The prime minister has made common people a ''precious partner of progress prosperity'' by demolishing the barriers of caste, community, and communalism, the Minority Affairs Minister said.

''The 'Modi bashing brigade' has been constantly trying to defame him and India since 2014. Nefarious elements suffering from 'India phobia' are now conspiring to defame the country by raising the bogey of 'Islamophobia', but they will never succeed in their ill designs,'' he added.

''We have to work united to crush the Talibani crave and craze to fragment India's cultural commitment and unity,'' he said.

Our strength of harmony and brotherhood will dissipate any vicious communal conspiracy against the country. India is the only country in the world where followers of all religions live with complete religious freedom and constitutional rights. 'Unity in diversity' makes India 'Ek Bharat, shreshtha Bharat', he said. He said the Constitution is a solemn pledge for every Indian. Our Constitution is a lesson and message of fundamental rights as well as fundamental duties. Our constitutional commitment will not allow any conspiracy to disturb India's fabric of communal and social harmony and peaceful co-existence, Naqvi said.

