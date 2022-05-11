Pawar: People need development, jobs and not hatred

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said citizens in the country need development, employment and a respite from inflation, but some people are trying to spread hatred in name of caste and religion.

Speaking at a 'national integration congregation', a programme organised to celebrate Eid, in Pimpri- Chinchwad township near here, he said no religion preaches hatred.

''Some people are trying to spread hatred through caste and religion. But we do not want hatred, we do not want quarrels, we want development, we need a respite from inflation and our new generation wants employment. We want to create a situation where our state and the country move forward in all respects,'' said the former Union minister.

Therefore, it is important to have unity in the country, he said.

''Though Eid has got over (the festival was celebrated last week), it is our duty to ensure unity is preserved using the occasion of Eid,'' the NCP president said.

Leaders from various religions attended the event.

