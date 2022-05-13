AAP govt running by weaving fabric of lies: Punjab BJP chief

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma Friday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government, alleging the Bhagwant Mann dispensation ''has neither any direction nor any programme'', and is running by ''weaving a fabric of lies''. He said that during the state election campaign, AAP leaders including its national convener Arvind Kejriwal raised the issue of sacrilege cases. "But now it is not even discussed".

"On the same line, no action was taken against the drug mafia. Not a single big drug smuggler has been arrested till date, while 'Chitta' is being sold as before and youth are dying due to its consumption,'' Sharma claimed. "This government is running by weaving a fabric of lies. The AAP government has neither any direction nor any programme," he told reporters here.

Touching upon another issue, the BJP leader said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and his ministers are holding meetings of school principals to note their suggestions for the education sector to include them in the upcoming state budget. "It is a mere drama," the BJP leader said, asking why they are not implementing Delhi's education policy which they claim as the "best".

Replying to a question regarding the AAP government's claim of eradication of corruption in Punjab, he said that ''issuing of a toll number for this alone cannot end corruption''.

