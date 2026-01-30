Punjab DGP holds meeting reviewing anti-gangster drive; 12,275 raids conducted so far

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Friday chaired a critical review meeting to assess and intensify the ongoing crackdown against gangsters and organised crime. The meeting, held in Batala, focused on border districts, aimed at dismantling cross-border terror-crime nexuses and ensuring zero tolerance towards extortion and gang activities. It was attended by Additional DGP Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Promod Ban, ADGP Counter Intelligence Amit Prasad, Commissioner of Police Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Sandeep Goel, DIG (Ferozepur Range) Snehdeep Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Amritsar Rural Suhail Qasim Mir, SSP Batala Mehtab Singh, SSP Gurdaspur Aaditya, SSP Pathankot Diljinder Singh Dhillon, and SSP Tarn Taran Surendra Lamba. A comprehensive review was held on the prevailing law and order situation, crime trends, and counter-intelligence measures across the Border and Ferozepur Ranges. Officers shared updates on operational preparedness, joint action plans, and community engagement initiatives to root out criminal elements. Yadav said the Punjab Police has achieved significant success under the ''Gangstran Te Vaar'' campaign launched on January 20. He revealed that in the last two days alone, Punjab Police recovered 100 kilograms of heroin. Sharing outcomes of the 11-day campaign, he said police teams conducted 12,275 raids across the state, of which 8,671 persons were rounded up and 3,721 arrested. Apart from this, 1,796 individuals were detained, and 3,154 were released after questioning. The DGP reiterated that the Punjab Police is in full action mode and no gangster or drug smuggler will be spared. He asserted that gangsters operating from abroad, who are masterminding crimes, will also be brought back to Punjab at the earliest to face justice, as has been done in several cases previously. Yadav urged people to make maximum use of the Anti-Gangster Helpline number 93946-93946 to confidentially share information about any criminal or gangster activities, assuring that the identity of informants will be kept secret. He stressed that with public cooperation, anti-social elements can be completely rooted out of society. Later, the DGP held an extensive interaction with all Station House Officers (SHOs) and Gazetted Officers of Batala Police District, focusing on motivating the force, boosting morale, and reinforcing professional commitment. He emphasised the pivotal role of ground-level officers in maintaining public order, preventing crime, and dismantling organised networks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)