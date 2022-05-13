White house working to clarify Turkey's view on Finland, Sweden's NATO ambitions
The Biden administration is working to clarify Turkey's position regarding Finland and Sweden's wishes to apply for NATO membership, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier in the day it was not possible for NATO-member Turkey to support plans by Sweden and Finland to join the pact given the Nordic countries were "home to many terrorist organizations."
