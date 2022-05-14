Common people could understand Goa budget when it was presented in Konkani: Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that the state budget was understood by the common people, after it was presented in Konkani by the BJP-led government.

Sawant recalled that the budget was presented in Konkani for the first time by former chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

“After I took over, I got the opportunity to present the budget in Konkani, because of which common people could understand it,” the chief minister said.

Sawant was addressing the annual convention of the All India Konkani Parishad at Malvan in Sindhudurg taluka of Maharashtra.

When the budget was presented in English, common people used to not understand it. They were unaware of the schemes proposed for their benefit in the budget, he said.

Sawant pointed out that the Narendra Modi-led Central government has given a thrust to regional languages.

''We need to preserve our regional languages, if we want to protect our culture,'' the chief minister said.

