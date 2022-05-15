Left Menu

Top Senate Republican meets Zelenskiy, Russia says U.S. involvement dangerous

Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the U.S. Senate, paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Saturday with other Republican senators and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for talks. McConnell is pressing Republican Senator Rand Paul to end his opposition to a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, which has overwhelming support from both major parties.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2022 02:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 02:28 IST
Top Senate Republican meets Zelenskiy, Russia says U.S. involvement dangerous

Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the U.S. Senate, paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Saturday with other Republican senators and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for talks.

McConnell is pressing Republican Senator Rand Paul to end his opposition to a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, which has overwhelming support from both major parties. Zelenskiy hailed what he said was a powerful signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine and the strength of relations between the two nations.

"We discussed many areas of support for our state, including in defence and finance, as well as strengthening sanctions against Russia," he said in a video address, adding he stressed the need for Russia to be designated a terrorist state. Moscow's ambassador to the United States warned against closer cooperation with Ukraine, saying situation in the region was "extremely dangerous", Tass news agency reported.

"The United States is getting dragged ever deeper into a conflict with the most unpredictable consequences for relations between the two nuclear powers," Tass quoted Anatoly Antonov as telling Russian television on Saturday. McConnell was accompanied by fellow Senators Susan Collins, John Barrasso and John Cornyn.

Dozens of foreign politicians and celebrities have visited Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February to show their support. President Joe Biden's wife, college professor Jill Biden, made an unannounced trip to Kyiv last Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
3
Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with An Informative Social Media AMA, Giveaways & Markdowns To Help IT Learners Advance Their Careers

Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Symptoms linger two years for some; inflammatory protein patterns may provide long COVID clues; Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole at Milky Way's center and more

Science News Roundup: Symptoms linger two years for some; inflammatory prote...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022