Police file FIR against three after NCP women workers assaulted in Pune

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-05-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 10:03 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Pune Police on Tuesday filed FIR against three persons after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) women workers were allegedly assaulted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at a book launch event. The police registered the case under sections 354 and 323 of IPC.

NCP women workers were allegedly assaulted by the BJP workers in Bal Gandharva auditorium on Monday evening during a book launch event in the presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani. It was the release event of the Marathi version of the book titled 'Amit Shah and the March of BJP'.

The NCP workers were then escorted by police. Following this, NCP sought strict action against the BJP workers. (ANI)

